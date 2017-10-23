UofL recruit Bowen working out with UK alum while awaiting eligibility decision

Mar 26, 2017; Chicago, IL, USA; McDonalds High School All-American forward Brian "Tugs" Bowen II (20) poses for a photo during the 2017 McDonalds All American Game Portrait Day at Chicago Marriott. Mandatory Credit: Brian Spurlock-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Brian Spurlock, Brian Spurlock)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – The future of the University of Louisville’s men’s basketball program is unknown after the FBI revealed in late September the school may have been involved in a pay-to-play bribery scandal.

It led to the dismissals of Coach Rick Pitino and Athletic Director Tom Jurich, sending shockwaves through the community as well as the NCAA.

One of the key figures mentioned since the bombshell report dropped was McDonald’s All-American and current UofL student, Brian Bowen.

Bowen was suspended indefinitely and removed from team activities after the FBI alleged representatives for Adidas agreed to funnel $100,000 to his family in exchange for his commitment to the University and a contract with the shoe giant when he entered the NBA.

It’s something Bowen’s mother denied when she spoke to the Courier-Journal.

Bowen has since hired an attorney in hopes of getting his eligibility reinstated.

In the meantime, the five-star recruit has been working out to stay ready.

Bowen has been working out at a Louisville gym where NBA and NCAA champion Derek Anderson teaches young people basketball and life skills.

Anderson has been working with Bowen in his Harrod’s Creek gym in Prospect just outside of the Louisville city limits for nearly a week.

There hasn’t been an update on Bowen’s status but will be pushed towards his fullest potential until he receives notice.

