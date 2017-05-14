Spurs' Kawhi Leonard re-injures left ankle, done for Game 1

Basketball (Photo: efks/Thinkstock)

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) - Spurs forward Kawhi Leonard has re-injured his tender left ankle and won't return to Game 1 of the Western Conference finals.

The Spurs announced late in the third quarter Leonard had sprained his left ankle early in the period Sunday and wouldn't play again. Leonard first went down after stepping on a teammate's foot along the bench after taking a shot. Warriors center Zaza Pachulia later slid beneath him as he took a shot and Leonard fell into the Spurs bench, grabbing his ankle.

Leonard scored 26 points on 7-of-13 shooting in 23 minutes to go with eight rebounds and three assists. He made all 11 of his free throws.

He sat out Game 6 of the last round against Houston, a 39-point, series-clinching win on Thursday, after injuring the ankle in a Game 5 overtime victory.

