Nowitzki starts Mavericks toward 122-73 rout of Lakers

Jan 22, 2017; Dallas, TX, USA; Dallas Mavericks forward Dirk Nowitzki (41) argues a call with referee Tony Brown (6) during the second half against the Los Angeles Lakers at the American Airlines Center. The Mavericks defeat the Lakers 122-73. (Photo: Jerome Miron, Jerome Miron)

DALLAS (AP) - Justin Anderson scored 19 points and Dirk Nowitzki added 13 to help the Dallas Mavericks rout the Los Angeles Lakers 122-73 on Sunday.

It was the Mavericks' 13th straight win over the Lakers, who have lost six of their last seven games this season.

The game was close for 10 minutes, with Dallas leading 23-22 before the Mavericks scored the next 15 straight to blow the game open. Nowitzki had seven during the run.

The Mavericks led 67-33 at the half and never looked back.

Lou Williams led the Lakers with 15.

