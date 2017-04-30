NBA invites more than 60 players to Combine

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- The NBA Combine is a little over a week away and the invitations have gone out to more than 60 players.
For UofL, only Donovan Mitchell received an invite; however, Deng Adel is the first alternate
Five players from UK were invited: Bam Adebayo, Isaiah Briscoe, Hamidou Diallo, De'Aaron Fox and Malik Monk.
Two Hoosiers also made the list: OG Anunoby and Thomas Bryant.
The Combine begins on May 9. For a complete list of players invited, click here.
