NBA invites more than 60 players to Combine

Whitney Harding, WHAS 6:56 PM. EDT April 30, 2017

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- The NBA Combine is a little over a week away and the invitations have gone out to more than 60 players.

For UofL, only Donovan Mitchell received an invite; however, Deng Adel is the first alternate

Five players from UK were invited: Bam Adebayo, Isaiah Briscoe, Hamidou Diallo, De'Aaron Fox and Malik Monk.
And

Two Hoosiers also made the list: OG Anunoby and Thomas Bryant.

The Combine begins on May 9. For a complete list of players invited, click here.

