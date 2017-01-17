Motley 32 points, 20 rebounds, No. 6 Baylor 74-64 over Texas

Basketball (Photo: efks/Thinkstock)

WACO, Texas (AP) - Johnathan Motley set career highs with 32 points and 20 rebounds for No. 6 Baylor, which went ahead to stay with a big run before halftime on the way to a 74-64 victory over Texas on Tuesday night.

Nuni Omot, the junior college transfer playing in only his eighth game, had a season-high 14 points. He scored seven in the half-ending 16-4 run that put the Bears (17-1, 5-1 Big 12) up for the first time.

Jarrett Allen had 17 points for the Longhorns (7-11, 1-5), while Andrew Jones had 15. Shaquille Cleare scored 14 before fouling out midway through the second half.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.