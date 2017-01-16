McDonald's All-American game rosters announced

Basketball (Photo: efks/Thinkstock)

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WHAS11) -- The McDonald’s All-American game rosters were announced Sunday night, and once again the Kentucky Wildcats had multiple future players make the squad.

UK signees Quade Green, P.J. Washington and Nick Richards will play for the East squad and will also be joined by Jarred Vanderbilt who has committed to play at UK next season but who has not signed his Letter of Intent.

Kentucky is the school with the most future players on the squad, while the Pac 12 has the most of all the conferences with 6 players.

Kentucky is also in the running for one undecided player, Mohamed Bamba, who even said he may make his college choice around the time of the All-American game. The five-star center is down to four schools: Kentucky, Duke, Texas and Michigan.

Joining the four Kentucky commits on the East squad is Western Kentucky signee Mitchell Robinson, who is the first Hilltopper in the program’s history to make the All-American squad.

The 40th annual McDonald’s All-American Game is March 29 in the United Center in Chicago.

Below is the full roster:

EAST

Mohamed Bamba (uncommitted)

Wendell Carter (Duke)

Trevon Duval (uncommitted)

Quade Green (Kentucky)

Kevin Knox (uncommitted)

Nick Richards (Kentucky)

Mitchell Robinson (Western Kentucky)

Collin Sexton (Alabama)

Lonnie Walker (Miami)

P.J. Washington (Kentucky)

Kris Wilkes (UCLA)

Jarred Vanderbilt (Kentucky)

WEST

DeAndre Ayton (Arizona)

Brian Bowen (uncommitted)

Troy Brown Jr. (Oregon)

Jaylen Hands (UCLA)

Jaren Jackson (Michigan State)

Brandon McCoy (uncommitted)

Charles O'Bannon Jr. (USC)

Michael Porter Jr. (Washington)

Billy Preston (Kansas)

Gary Trent Jr. (Duke)

M.J. Walker (uncommitted)

Trae Young (uncommitted)

