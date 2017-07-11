Former Cardinal Mitchell signs shoe contract, drops 37 against Memphis

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Former Louisville Cardinal Donovan Mitchell had a big day Tuesday.
Mitchell signed a multi-year shoe contract with Adidas and then followed up with an NBA Summer League game where he dropped 37 points against the Memphis Grizzlies.
Mitchell also had 8 steals and 3 rebounds.
In the five games he’s played, he’s averaging more than 20 points.
The Grizzlies defeated the Utah Jazz 84-81.
© 2017 WHAS-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs