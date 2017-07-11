WHAS
Former Cardinal Mitchell signs shoe contract, drops 37 against Memphis

WHAS11 Sports , WHAS 9:55 PM. EDT July 11, 2017

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Former Louisville Cardinal Donovan Mitchell had a big day Tuesday.

Mitchell signed a multi-year shoe contract with Adidas and then followed up with an NBA Summer League game where he dropped 37 points against the Memphis Grizzlies.

Mitchell also had 8 steals and 3 rebounds.

In the five games he’s played, he’s averaging more than 20 points. 

The Grizzlies defeated the Utah Jazz 84-81. 

