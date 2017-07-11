Former Cardinal Mitchell signs shoe contract, drops 37 against Memphis

Jun 22, 2017; Brooklyn, NY, USA; Donovan Mitchell (Louisville) is interviewed after being introduced as the number thirteen overall pick to the Denver Nuggets in the first round of the 2017 NBA Draft at Barclays Center. Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Brad Penner, Brad Penner)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Former Louisville Cardinal Donovan Mitchell had a big day Tuesday.

Mitchell signed a multi-year shoe contract with Adidas and then followed up with an NBA Summer League game where he dropped 37 points against the Memphis Grizzlies.

Mitchell also had 8 steals and 3 rebounds.

In the five games he’s played, he’s averaging more than 20 points.

The Grizzlies defeated the Utah Jazz 84-81.

