Bledsoe's career day leads Suns over Raptors 115-103

Jan 22, 2017; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Phoenix Suns point guard Eric Bledsoe (2) yells out instructions as he advances the ball up the court against the Toronto Raptors at Air Canada Centre. The Suns beat the Raptors 115-103. (Photo: Tom Szczerbowski, Tom Szczerbowski)

TORONTO (AP) - Eric Bledsoe scored a career-high 40 points and had 13 assists and the Phoenix Suns handed the Toronto Raptors their third straight loss, 115-103 on Sunday night.

Bledsoe was 11 of 17 from the floor, including 4 of 7 from 3-point range, and Devin Booker added 20 points as the Suns won their second straight road game following Saturday's win at New York. The victory also completed a season sweep of the Raptors for the first time since 2013-14 and improved Phoenix to 11-6 against Eastern Conference teams this season.

DeMar DeRozan had 22 points for Toronto and Jonas Valanciunas added 16 points and 12 rebounds for his 17th double-double of the season. It's the first time the Raptors have lost three straight since Nov. 6-10, 2015.

Kyle Lowry was ejected with 1:30 left after a flagrant-two foul following contact with the head of Brandon Knight. It capped a night to forget for Lowry, who had 15 points but shot just 5 of 17, including 1 of 9 from 3-point range.

