Bigs rule, 7-3 Porzingis wins skills competition

Feb 18, 2017; New Orleans, LA, USA; New York Knick forward Kristaps Porzongis (6) celebrates winning the skills challenge during NBA All-Star Saturday Night at Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Bob Donnan, Bob Donnan)

NEW ORLEANS (AP) -- Big men continue to reign supreme in the NBA All-Star Saturday night skills competition.

New York Knicks 7-foot-3 forward Kristaps Prozingis won it, beating Utah's Gordon Hayward in the finals.

Those vanquished in earlier rounds included guards John Wall of Washington and Isaiah Thomas of Boston, both because they couldn't make their initial 3-pointers required to close out the course before Hayward did.

Porzingis emerged from the big-men's division that included the Pelicans' Anthony Davis and Denver's Nikola Jokic.

Porzingis and Hayward were neck and neck until the end of the course, but Porzingis hit his 3 first to end it.

The three-round, obstacle-course competition tests dribbling, passing, agility and shooting skills.

