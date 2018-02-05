6-foot-8 Liz Cambage back in WNBA, play for Dallas Wings

TOWNSVILLE, AUSTRALIA - JANUARY 13: Liz Cambage of the Boomers is pressured by the defence during game one of the WNBL Grand Final series between the Townsville Fire and Melbourne Boomers at Townsville Stadium (Photo by Bradley Kanaris/Getty Images) (Photo: Bradley Kanaris, 2018 Getty Images)

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) - Australian center Liz Cambage has signed a multiyear contract with the Dallas Wings, returning to the WNBA organization that drafted her second overall seven years ago.



In announcing the deal Monday, Wings president Greg Bibb called the 6-foot-8 Cambage one of the best players in the world.



Cambage was 19 when the Tulsa Shock drafted her No. 2 overall in 2011. She averaged 13.3 points with 6.1 rebounds over the 2011 and 2013 seasons before going to China and Australia to play. The Shock moved to Texas three years again and became the Wings.



A two-time Olympian for Australia, she became the first woman to dunk in an Olympic game in 2012.



A Dallas assistant coach is Erin Phillips, a former Wings player who was on the Australian national team with Cambage.

