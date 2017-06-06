UK, U of L rivalry heats up ahead of Super Regional match up

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – The first ever NCAA Super-Regional matchup between Louisville and Kentucky is the hottest ticket in town.

Tickets sold out before 10:00 a.m. Tuesday, and while players say they don’t think too much about the rivalry their fans most definitely do.

Sitting on the corner between Churchill Downs and Jim Patterson Stadium, Wagner's Pharmacy has been serving up breakfast with a side of sports since 1922.

"They eat here in the morning the U of L players,” Cobbie Harrison said. “They come over here and get these big pancakes they have here at Wagner’s. Baseball has become a big deal here it's huge."



While the griddle is cooking 7 days a week, this weekend the Louisville-Kentucky rivalry will once again be sizzling thanks to a super-regional matchup.



"As soon as UK won we started getting phone calls and the chirping starting,” Lee Wagner said.



"They're all going to be over here,” said Larry Hall. “You've got a lot of front runners. You know 80 percent of Kentucky fans can't name two players on the team, but they've got a good baseball team."



"It used to be just basketball,” said Harrison. “Then the football thing got involved and became strong. UK has built their selves up in the past 4 or 5 years. They're real solid. Louisville is real solid."



While the games must still be played on the field the real winner this weekend may be Lee Wagner whose business is getting an unexpected summer boost.



"We're hoping to serve each and everybody that comes out that wants to come out early before the game,” Wagner said. “We'll have a tailgater special breakfast that we'll be running. We'll have plenty of blue and lots of red in here."



The only thing hotter than a Wagner's breakfast might be a ticket to Jim Patterson Stadium, but these old timers say rain or shine both teams will put it all on the line.



"This is it,” Harrison said. “You're getting to the final thing, the final leg of the dance. It's a big deal. It's a huge deal."



"A super-regional is great,” Wagner said. “I just hope they get to go the big show in Omaha."

Game time for game time is scheduled for noon on Friday, Saturday, and if needed Sunday.

