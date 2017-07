Span scores on wild pitch as Giants beat Pirates in 11

San Francisco Giants center fielder Denard Span (2) and left fielder Austin Slater (middle) and right fielder Hunter Pence (right) celebrate in the outfield after defeating the Pittsburgh Pirates in eleven innings at PNC Park. Charles LeClaire- (Photo: Charles LeClaire, Charles LeClaire)

PITTSBURGH (AP) - Denard Span scored on a wild pitch in the 11th inning to give the San Francisco Giants a 2-1 victory over the Pittsburgh Pirates on Saturday.

Span walked against Daniel Hudson (1-4) and stole second. Joe Panik singled, and Buster Posey faced a full count when Hudson's pitch got past catcher Elias Diaz, allowing Span to score.

Josh Osich (2-1) got the win. Sam Dyson pitched a scoreless 11th for his first save since being acquired from the Texas Rangers in early June.

In the ninth, Giants reliever Hunter Strickland walked the bases loaded but got Diaz to strike out looking. Diaz finished 0 for 5 with two strikeouts and left eight men on base.

© 2017 Associated Press