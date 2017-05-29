Renfroe's grand slam lifts Padres over slumping Cubs 5-2

Baseball (via www.shutterstock.com ) (Photo: Custom)

SAN DIEGO (AP) - Rookie Hunter Renfroe hit a grand slam off Kyle Hendricks and the San Diego Padres won 5-2 on Monday to hand the Chicago Cubs their fourth straight loss.

The defending World Series champion Cubs have lost six straight road games. They were coming off a three-game sweep at the Los Angeles Dodgers.

The Cubs had only three hits. They drew 10 walks and two batters were hit by pitches.

Hendricks (4-3) retired his first 10 batters before allowing seven of his final 11 to reach.

Jose Torres (3-2) pitched two scoreless, hitless innings for the win. He walked two and struck out one. Brandon Maurer pitched the ninth for his seventh save.

