Phillies rally to late 4-3 win over Nationals

WASHINGTON (AP) - Ty Kelly hit a tiebreaking RBI single in Philadelphia's three-run ninth, helping the Phillies beat the Washington Nationals 4-3 in the opener of a day-night doubleheader on Sunday.

Aaron Altherr opened the ninth with his eighth homer. Maikel Franco and Cameron Rupp hit consecutive doubles off Shawn Kelley, and Freddy Galvis walked before Kelly delivered against Koda Glover.

Kelley (3-1) blew his second save in five opportunities.

Joaquin Benoit (1-2) pitched a scoreless eighth for Philadelphia, and Hector Neris finished for his fourth save.

Bryce Harper hit his 12th homer for Washington, and Trea Turner added a two-run shot.

