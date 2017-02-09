New video board, scoreboard going up at Slugger Field

Louisville Slugger Field (Photo: WHAS)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - Louisville's Slugger Field is adding a new high-definition video board as well as a new scoreboard and sound system to the downtown baseball park.



The new video display coming to left-center field will measure 29 feet high by 45 feet wide and will show action from the game. The new scoreboard will go up in right-center field during the offseason.



The sound system will feature new speakers and subwoofers throughout the stadium and provide control for multiple entrances and the main seating area.



The new technology is being installed by Daktronics.



Slugger Field is home to the Louisville Bats.



Bats Vice President of Stadium Operations Scott Shoemaker says he is excited to being seeing the enhancements when the 2017 season begins.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.