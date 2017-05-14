WHAS
Close
Weather Alert 2 weather alerts
Close

Moustakas has HR, 4 RBIs, Royals finish sweep of Orioles

AP , WHAS 6:24 PM. EDT May 14, 2017

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - 8Mike Moustakas homered and drove in four runs to help the Kansas City Royals rally from five runs down to beat the Baltimore Orioles 9-8 Sunday.
 
Jorge Soler and Drew Butera also homered for the Royals. Soler's 464-foot shot to center leading off the seventh was the longest by a Kansas City player this season.
 
The Royals have won four straight, matching a season high, and six of seven since moving Alcides Escobar to the leadoff spot.
 
Moustakas homered off Kevin Gausman with Butera and Escobar aboard in a five-run fourth when the Royals sent 11 men to the plate.
 
Chris Davis reached base five times on a solo homer, RBI single and three walks. Caleb Joseph had a two-run shot in Baltimore's four-run fourth.
 
Matt Strahm (1-2), the second of seven Royals pitchers, picked up the victory. Kelvin Herrera finished up for his eighth save in nine chances.
 
Richard Bleier (0-1) took the loss.
 

© 2017 Associated Press


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories