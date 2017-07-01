Morrison hits 2 HRs as Rays breeze past Orioles 10-3

Jul 1, 2017; Baltimore, MD, USA; Tampa Bay Rays first baseman Logan Morrison (7) high fives teammates after beating the Baltimore Orioles 10-3 at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. Mandatory Credit: Evan Habeeb-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Evan Habeeb, Evan Habeeb)

BALTIMORE (AP) - Logan Morrison homered twice, Wilson Ramos hit a three-run drive and the Tampa Bay Rays beat Dylan Bundy and the Baltimore Orioles 10-3 on Saturday.

Steven Souza had a solo shot for the Rays, who have 23 home runs in their last 12 games. Morrison, who connected in the first inning and again in the third, has 24 for the season - a career high.

Jake Odorizzi (5-3) was the beneficiary of Tampa Bay's 14-hit attack, which included four doubles. The right-hander pitched five innings, allowing at least three earned runs for the sixth start in a row. He also yielded a home run in his 12th successive appearance, a club record.

The Rays will seek to complete a three-game sweep on Sunday. They are already assured their first series win against Baltimore after going 0-5-1 since April 2016.

