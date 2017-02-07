Kevin Gausman, Orioles agree to $3.45 million deal

Oct 2, 2016; Bronx, NY, USA; Baltimore Orioles starter pitcher Kevin Gausman (39) throws against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Danny Wild-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Danny Wild, Danny Wild)

BALTIMORE (AP) - Pitcher Kevin Gausman and the Baltimore Orioles avoided an arbitration hearing scheduled for Tuesday by agreeing to a $3.45 million, one-year contract.

Gausman can earn $100,000 in performance bonuses under the deal agreed to Sunday: $50,000 each for 30 and 33 starts. He also could earn $50,000 each for making the All-Star team and winning a Gold Glove.

Gausman went 9-12 with a 3.61 ERA in 30 starts last season. After making $532,000, he was eligible for salary arbitration for the first time.

Baltimore also announced minor league deals Monday with infielders Robert Andino and Johnny Giavotella.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.