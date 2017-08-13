Keuchel, Astros end season-high 5-game skid, top Rangers 2-1

Aug 13, 2017; Arlington, TX, USA; Houston Astros starting pitcher Dallas Keuchel (60) pitches against the Texas Rangers during the second inning at Globe Life Park in Arlington. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Jerome Miron, Jerome Miron)

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) - Dallas Keuchel took a shutout into the sixth inning, Jose Altuve homered and the AL-leading Houston Astros stopped their longest losing streak of the season at five games, beating the Texas Rangers 2-1 on Sunday.

Carlos Beltran had a tiebreaking RBI single in the seventh. Adrian Beltre's 12th homer of the season and 3,015th career hit had pulled the Rangers even at 1 in the sixth.

Keuchel (10-2) struck out seven in 6 2/3 innings for his first win since June 2 against the Rangers, just before his nearly two-month stint on the disabled list. This was the 2015 AL Cy Young Award winner's fourth start since his second trip to the DL for neck soreness.

Keuchel had lost two in row, that skid coming after a career-best 11-game winning streak dating to last season.

It just the third win in 12 games in August for the AL West-leading Astros.

Altuve's 17th home run came in the fourth off Andrew Cashner (7-9), the Houston-area native who was scratched from his previous scheduled start at the New York Mets because of neck stiffness.

