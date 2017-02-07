Indians bulk up strong bullpen by signing lefty Boone Logan

Sep 6, 2016; Denver, CO, USA; Colorado Rockies relief pitcher Boone Logan (48) delivers a pitch in the ninth inning against the San Francisco Giants at Coors Field. The Giants defeated the Rockies 3-2. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Ron Chenoy, Ron Chenoy)

CLEVELAND (AP) - The Cleveland Indians have signed left-handed reliever Boone Logan to a one-year contract.

Logan's deal includes a club option for the 2018 season. The 32-year-old pitcher appeared in 126 games over the past two seasons for the Colorado Rockies.

He has a career 28-23 record with three saves and a 4.45 ERA in 581 relief appearances. Logan debuted with the Chicago White Sox in 2006. He led American League pitchers with 80 games with the New York Yankees in 2012.

Logan had a 3.69 ERA in 66 games last season. He limited left-handed hitters to a .142 average and struck out 57 in 46 1/3 innings.

The Indians had been looking for a second lefty reliever to complement Andrew Miller, who was acquired at the trading deadline last season and helped the Indians get to the World Series.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.