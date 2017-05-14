Headley rallies Yanks over Astros 11-6 before Jeter ceremony

NEW YORK (AP) - Chase Headley stopped a 1-for-24 slide with a tiebreaking, bases-loaded triple off Chris Devenski in a six-run seventh inning, and the New York Yankees rallied to beat the Houston Astros 11-6 Sunday in a doubleheader opener before ceremonies to retire Derek Jeter's No. 2.

New York trailed 3-1 before Starlin Castro's tying, two-run homer off Mike Fiers in the fourth. Aaron Judge followed with his major league-leading 14th homer, a 441-foot drive off the padding above the center-field restaurant behind Monument Park, where a plaque honoring Jeter was to be unveiled during the ceremony before the night game.

The Yankees announced before the opener that closer Aroldis Chapman will be out at least a month because of a sore shoulder, forcing them to reshuffle their bullpen, and Houston took a 6-4 lead in the seventh against Adam Warren (1-0).

New York came right back in the bottom half, starting against Will Harris (1-1).

New York stopped its first three-game losing streak since the first week. The Astros began the day a big league-best 25-11 record.

