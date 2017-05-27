Farmer, Tigers beat White Sox 4-3 for doubleheader split

CHICAGO (AP) - Buck Farmer struck out a career-high 11 in his first major league win, and the Detroit Tigers edged the Chicago White Sox 4-3 on Saturday for a split of their doubleheader.
Farmer allowed three hits and walked two in 6 1/3 innings in his first appearance with the Tigers this season. The right-hander made his major league debut in 2014 and was 0-6 with a 6.84 ERA in 32 games before breaking through against Chicago.
The White Sox scored three runs in the ninth against Justin Wilson, pulling within one on Yolmer Sanchez's two-run triple. But Wilson struck out Todd Frazier and rookie Adam Engel to end the game.
© 2017 Associated Press
