WHAS
Close
Weather Alert 19 weather alerts
Close

Escobar, Moustakas lead Royals past Indians 5-2

AP , WHAS 10:31 PM. EDT May 27, 2017

CLEVELAND (AP) - Alcides Escobar hit a tiebreaking two-run double in the sixth, Mike Moustakas homered and the Kansas City Royals beat the Cleveland Indians 5-2 on Saturday.
 
Kansas City, an AL-worst 20-27 entering Saturday, has won two straight this weekend against the Indians.
 
Jason Vargas (6-3) allowed two runs in 5 2/3 innings. Kelvin Herrera worked the ninth for his second save in two days and No. 11 on the season.
 
Cleveland right-hander Danny Salazar (3-5) allowed four runs, three earned, in 5 1/3 innings.

© 2017 Associated Press


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories