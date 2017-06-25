Astros hit 3 HRs, finish winning trip by beating Seattle 8-2

Jun 25, 2017; Seattle, WA,; Houston Astros third baseman Alex Bregman (2) and catcher Evan Gattis (11) celebrate after Gattis hit a two-run home run against the Seattle Mariners during the ninth inning at Safeco Field. Steven Bisig-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Steven Bisig, Steven Bisig)

SEATTLE (AP) - George Springer, Yuli Gurriel and Evan Gattis hit long home runs and the Houston Astros wrapped up another winning road trip, beating the Seattle Mariners 8-2 Sunday.

The Astros went 6-1 on this swing and improved to a major league-best 29-9 on the road. They also own the top record in baseball at 52-25.

Houston rookie Francis Martes started in place of Brad Peacock, who's on the paternity list. Martes gave up two runs in two rough innings, walking four and hitting a batter.

Four relievers combined to shut out the Mariners on three hits for seven innings, with Michael Feliz (3-1) getting the win.

Ariel Miranda (6-4) allowed four runs on five hits and a walk in 7 1/3 innings.

© 2017 Associated Press