Angels draft Ballard standout Adell at 10th

Jordon "Jo" Adell speaks with Scott Braun of the MLB Network on his being drafted by the Los Angeles Angels. (Photo: MLB Network, Custom)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Ballard graduate Jordon Adell has reason to celebrate.

The Bruins star was chosen 10th by the Los Angeles Angels in the first round of Major League Baseball Draft.

Adell, an outfielder, was listed 14th best prospect in the nation by Baseball America.

If things didn’t pan out the way he wanted in the draft, Adell said he had his eyes set on joining the University of Louisville’s baseball team.





Adell has earned accolades including KHSAA 1st Team All-State, multiple high school All-American honors from Under Armour and Louisville Slugger High School All-American organizations.

He was most recently named Kentucky Gatorade Baseball Player of 2017.

We're LIVE with the 10th Overall Pick Jo Adell Scott Braun chats with the Angels #10 overall pick Jo Adell! Posted by MLB Network on Monday, June 12, 2017

