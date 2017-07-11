All-Star players remember late Marlins ace Jose Fernandez

MIAMI (AP) - Players preparing for the All-Star Game at Marlins Park are remembering the late Jose Fernandez, whose locker serves as a memorial to the late Miami Marlins ace.

Fernandez was a two-time All-Star before he died at 24 in a boat crash last September. Among his unfulfilled goals was to start the All-Star Game at his home ballpark.

Marlins slugger Giancarlo Stanton says it would have happened if not for the accident. Los Angeles Dodgers ace Clayton Kershaw says the locker memorial is cause for reflection.

An investigation determined that Fernandez was the probable operator of the speeding boat that crashed into a jetty, killing him and two other men. It listed drugs and alcohol as factors in the crash.

