ACC tournament an opportunity for Louisville

LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) -- Swinging for the fence, the city of Louisville is looking to hit a home run as it hosts the ACC baseball tournament for the first time ever.

Just a few years ago some were questioning whether UofL was a fit in the ACC, but now the conference is coming to Slugger Field to help crown a conference champion.

Sources tell WHAS the ACC has already sold more than 6,600 ticket packages before they even opened the gates, but for the people, WHAS11's Holden Kurwicki spoke with this is more than just a game.



"This is the only time the ACC tournament is going to be in Louisville,” said UofL third baseman Drew Ellis. “We're excited because our family can watch, and a bunch of fans can come out.”



Just a year ago it seemed unlikely that Jeffersonville native Drew Ellis and the Louisville Cardinals would ever play a conference tournament in front of a home crowd.



"It's referred to as the second best college baseball tournament in the country behind the College World Series,” said Karl Schmitt of the Louisville Sports Commission.



After North Carolina lost the tournament due to controversial bathroom bill HB2, Slugger Field has quickly transformed into a field of dreams that we may only get one opportunity to experience.



"It's not only an opportunity for quality of life, and more things to do in our community, but the economic impact is conservatively estimated at $5 million,” said Schmitt. “That's a huge opportunity for our community."



"I say when you get one chance to show off this great city, ballpark, and obviously the more we stick around the more we play the more we get to show off our great fans,” said UofL head coach Dan McDonnell.



"For as little as $15 you can come watch good quality baseball, cheer for teams, and see players who are going to be playing in the major leagues in the near future,” said Schmitt.



The week-long tournament begins pool play on Tuesday at 11:00 a.m. with the championship game being held Sunday at noon.

