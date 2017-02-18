Austin Theriault wins accident-ended ARCA race at Daytona

Feb 18, 2017; Daytona Beach, FL, USA; ARCA Series driver Austin Theriault (52) celebrates winning the Lucas Oil Complete Engine Treatment 200 at Daytona International Speedway. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Jasen Vinlove, Jasen Vinlove)

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) - Austin Theriault won the season-opening ARCA race at Daytona International Speedway on Saturday, getting the victory after a harrowing late accident damaged part of the energy-absorbing wall.

The race was called with five laps remaining - with Theriault sitting in his No. 52 Chevrolet on the high-banked track.

Justin Fontaine, meanwhile, was being transported to a hospital for evaluation. Fontaine's wild ride brought out the final red flag. He slammed into the outside wall, slid on his driver's side door, flipped and then came to a stop on his roof. Fontaine was stuck in the car for several minutes as safety workers turned his car over and cut him out of the cockpit.

Terry Jones finished second, followed by Shane Lee, Dalton Sargeant and pole-sitter Tom Hessert.

Theriault passed Jones for the lead with eight laps to go.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.