Anthony Davis gets scared in a haunted house

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- Anthony Davis and Demarcus Cousins are one of the most feared tandems in the NBA. But what happens when the two former Cats go into a haunted house together? If you've ever wanted to see a 7-foot NBA star shriek with terror, here you go.
Getting into the Halloween spirit. @nikebasketball pic.twitter.com/4mtxLhsHHu— Anthony Davis (@AntDavis23) October 29, 2017
Happy Halloween! @nikebasketball pic.twitter.com/u7Gll2Xc6A— Anthony Davis (@AntDavis23) October 31, 2017
