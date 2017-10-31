WHAS
Anthony Davis gets scared in a haunted house

WHAS11 Staff , WHAS 3:35 PM. EDT October 31, 2017

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- Anthony Davis and Demarcus Cousins are one of the most feared tandems in the NBA. But what happens when the two former Cats go into a haunted house together? If you've ever wanted to see a 7-foot NBA star shriek with terror, here you go.

