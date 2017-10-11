Adidas top exec to face judge

Adidas Logo (Photo: WHAS11)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS 11)--One of the key figures in the investigation will face a federal judge.

Jim Gatto a top executive at Adidas is accused of trying to funnel $100,000 from the company to Brian Bowen's family.

According to FBI documents that were in exchange for Bowen committing to U of L and signing with Adidas when he got to the NBA.

Another person targeted in the FBI investigation, Oklahoma State assistant Lamont Evans, is expected in court too.

Former Secretary of State Condoleeza Rice will lead a commission to study the inner workings of college basketball.

