3,200 dogs set to strut at Westminster show next month

Whippets gather at Madison Square Garden on September 26, 2017 to celebrate 125 years of their competition in the Annual Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show, with a special oversized cake from Carlos Bakery in New York. TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP/Getty Images (Photo: AFP Contributor)

NEW YORK (AP) - In the Year of the Dog, which one will have its day at the Westminster Kennel Club show?



About 3,200 dogs are getting ready for America's most prominent canine competition, set for Feb. 10, 12 and 13. As it happens, this year's Best in Show winner will hold the title during the Chinese zodiac's Year of the Dog, which begins Feb. 16.



The televised show centers on picking the top purebred dog at New York's Madison Square Garden, but a record 29 mixed-breed dogs are expected at Westminster's agility contest. Mixed-breeds also can compete in obedience.



Westminster has often drawn protests from animal-rights activists who oppose dog breeding. Show organizers this year are seeking to emphasize purebred fanciers' commitment to dogs. A new award recognizes breed clubs for rescuing dogs.

