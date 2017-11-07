3 UCLA basketball players arrested in China on shoplifting charges

LiAngelo Ball #3 of Chino Hills High School shoots the ball during the game against Mater Dei High School at the Galen Center, Feb. 24, 2017, in Los Angeles. (Photo: Josh Lefkowitz/Getty Images, Custom)

ABC News ) -- Three freshmen UCLA basketball players have been arrested in China on shoplifting charges, ESPN reported.

Among the arrested was LiAngelo Ball, younger brother of Los Angeles Lakers point guard Lonzo Ball, a source told ESPN. Cody Riley and Jalen Hill were also arrested, according to ESPN.

The UCLA basketball team is in China to play its season opener against Georgia Tech in Shanghai.

Around 8 a.m. Tuesday, about 20 police officers went to the Hyatt in Hangzhou to speak to several players from both teams, a source told ESPN. The players were not allowed to speak to any coaches as they were kept in a room for hours, ESPN reported.

Jalen Hill of Team USA during Adidas Eurocamp Day One at La Ghirada sports center, June 10, 2016, in Treviso, Italy. (Photo: Getty Images for Adidas, Custom)

The Georgia Tech players were later allowed to leave the room, but the UCLA players were seen getting into a police vehicle around 1 p.m., according to ESPN.

In a statement, UCLA said it was aware of the situation involving the student-athletes and that it is "cooperating fully" with local authorities.

Georgia Tech also told ESPN in a statement that three of its players were questioned at the hotel by local authorities, who determined that they were "not involved in the activities being investigated."

Cody Riley #72 in blue poses for a portrait during the National Basketball Players Association Top 100 Camp, June 19, 2014, at John Paul Jones Arena in Charlottesville, Virginia. (Photo: Kelly Kline/Getty Images, Custom)

ESPN did not immediately reach UCLA head coach Steve Alford or LaVar Ball, LiAngelo Ball's father, for comment. LaVar Ball previously told ESPN that he was planning on traveling to China for the game.

© 2017 ABC News