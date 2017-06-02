PROFFITT REPORT: Why this crime plan for Louisville didn't go over well

(Photo: Chris Williams)

COMMENTARY BY DOUG PROFFITT:

Remember when Kentucky Governor Matt Bevin called JCPS an “unmitigated disaster”?

I think we can use that term for the governor's own meeting to solve our crime problem in Louisville.

I do want to point out one thing that struck me. In the least, we should all be glad the CEO of this state is talking about what we're all talking about: the shocking violence that grips this city, now moving to areas that once dodged it, like Big Four Bridge.

Governor's don't often complain publicly that their largest cities are a mess with crime.

Why? It's a business killer.

If a potential firm Google's Louisville or Kentucky right now, they'll read what the governor is saying. They could go somewhere else.

But when Bevin said last week he would announce a plan of action to help solve Louisville’s crime problem he raised expectations that he would be telling us something the mayor and the police chief have been unable to pull off. So, people flocked to his meeting.

Why else do you think hundreds of people came to Western Middle School? They didn't show up to hear a politician tell them to pray harder. They thought and hoped the Governor was going to pull a surprise.

They came, because, like all of us, they are desperate for a real, new plan of action: facts and details. Something that would work and possibly soon.

They instead left quickly, after hearing an approach that has already been tried over and over.

Matt Bevin has lived in Louisville for about 20 years. I know he boasts that he doesn't read the paper or follow the news, but surely he's seen the dozens of peace walks and people who have been praying on many corners of West Louisville, only to see the violence escalate.

Here's why the meeting was bad. The Governor raised an impossible expectation and then his announcement fell short.

It blew up on him, our community, and angered a lot of good people working hard every day to fight this, people who believe in the strength of prayer, hope it will stop the next bullet, but haven't seen it happen yet.

We should never stop praying for peace in Louisville. I'll pray for it again every day and on this Sunday when I head to church.

Unfortunately, the Governor's trial balloon of hope, burst on arrival.

Let me know what you think. Send me an email: dproffitt@whas11.com

© 2017 WHAS-TV