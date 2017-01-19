Proffitt Report: New VA Hospital location is right under our noses

The Proffitt Report Generic (Photo: Jorgensen, Jackelyn)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – It must be nice to be the Veteran's Administration these days.

Overpay about $3 million for land for a new VA hospital in Louisville that very few people appear to want, and now others are throwing free land at you.

Here's the count so far: government leaders in Hardin and Bullitt counties are offering free acreage; a private developer with land at the Gene Snyder and South Park Road, also free; and now the bankrupt St. Catharine College, 90 acres up for auction, all asking the VA to leave Louisville.

They all seem to know something that we've been unable to say clearly in this city: this site purchased by the VA at Brownsboro Road and the Watterson in 2012 for 13 million dollars is a bad location. Too small, too cramped. It is the wrong choice. It was a total mistake. It is time to admit it and, now thanks to those other counties, look at new options.

Since nobody around here can agree on a location, I'm going to make the case for 18th and Broadway, that’s right, West Louisville.

For those of you who have been writing me, saying no way to West Louisville, I don't think you've ever driven to the site and checked it out. Let me do that for you.

We're talking about the old Phillip Morris plant, the site of the lost Walmart store. It’s blocks away from the top emergency hospitals in the region.

How convenient is it? We put a go-pro camera on the front of our car.

If you use I-65 and come downtown from the south, you would get off at Broadway, take a left and drive west, 18 blocks. We did it on a rainy day, heavy with traffic late in the afternoon. Total drive time from I-65 to the parking lot: 6 minutes.

Say you're coming from the East End or Southern Indiana, you would use I-64. We got off on the 9th street ramp into downtown, straight for 5 blocks, then a right on Broadway.

Head nine blocks west on Broadway to the parking lot. Total time from I-64: 5 minutes.

Call this a bad part of town? Hold on!

Your neighbor across the street is the world headquarters of the Brown Forman Corporation. Lots of executives drive here every day.

Take a look at the site, imagine the wide open parking, the lack of traffic congestion. The VA already provides parking lot security at Zorn Avenue. They would do it here too.

Lots of reasons why I like West Louisville, and why it needs a major shot in the arm. But besides that, this is also a practical spot.

The mayor recently reminded that VA that they can resell the Brownsboro land, like they've done with other properties in other cities.

But remember, the local director of the VA told us in an interview just about a week ago, they're not budging. They like Brownsboro Road, "the preferred site.” They need to get in their cars and drive west. They won’t sit in traffic.

Let me know what you think, twitter @whas 11doug or email: dproffitt@whas11.com

Commentary by Doug Proffitt