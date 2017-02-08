Proffitt Report: JCPS safe haven

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Police: Husband, wife dead in murder-suicide
-
Local day care at odds with church
-
Controversial Jefferson Co. Sheriff Jim Greene dies
-
Safe Haven resolution passes JCPS Board
-
Ind. business claims false toll charges
-
Police: 2 found dead in Germantown apartment
-
Louisville, Ky. man saves stranger's life
-
LaRue Co. High School students under investigation
-
Another Airbnb nightmare for a Mpls. woman
-
Morning Weather Forecast 2/8/2017
More Stories
-
Rain to snow, then colderFeb 13, 2016, 5:56 p.m.
-
Six months after Wicker's death, no decision in caseFeb. 8, 2017, 8:26 p.m.
-
Broadbent sanctuary nursing Bald Eagle back to healthFeb. 8, 2017, 8:10 p.m.