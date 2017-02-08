Proffitt Report: Big swing and miss by JCPS

JCPS vote on safe haven status

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- Our public schools in Jefferson County are now safe havens for immigrant students and their families, but did you know they have been protected for 35 years, not only by a 1982 U.S. Supreme Court ruling and JCPS’ own policies and practices that already exist.

So why is a supposed non-partisan school board dipping its toe into the hottest political issue of the season?

Once again, I believe, it shows us a school board taking its eye off why they are there in the first place, to create a better education climate for all of our students.

The resolution that barely passed last night isn't needed, and here's why.

In that 1982 ruling, the U.S. Supreme court made a landmark decision that says states cannot constitutionally deny students a free public education on account of their immigration status. The court felt that society as whole suffered if undocumented children were denied an education.

The school board's resolution means no one at JCPS, teachers, aides, volunteers, lunch room workers, can give federal immigration officials any information about the immigration status of a student or their moms and dads.

In fact, the resolution says federal officials aren't allowed on any school property without the ok of the superintendent first.

Do you really think the feds are going to stop by Donna Hargen’s office first if they have concerns about an undocumented immigrant?

Another reason this resolution is misguided.

I'm stunned by how fast the school board moved on this. If they acted this quickly on low-performing schools, the worsening problem with bullies, or even the still unsolved overcrowding at Crosby Middle School, they'd have more parents behind them and fewer parents scratching their heads over why their public school system is now dealing with an unnecessary controversy.

