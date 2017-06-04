Young Somali man becomes school role model

Hudayfi Barsug is 23, but he could easily pass for 18. He is also Somali, which places him in a unique position to connect with an increasing number of students at Gideon Pond. http://kare11.tv/2s7Iobz

KARE 5:52 AM. EDT June 05, 2017

TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories