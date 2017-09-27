You should renew your passport before 2018

It's Passport Awareness Month, and the U.S. State Department has this advice: renew your passport before 2018.

It's the off-season for passport renewals. Wait times increase in January through the summer.

The State Department said it expects to see 20 million passport applications for fiscal year 2017.

New passport books for adults start at $135. Renewals for a passport book start at $110. You can also add expedited processing and faster shipping for additional fees.

How to renew your passport

Apply for or renew a passport online through the State Department or in person. See the full requirements here.

REAL ID information

The State Department reminds travelers that passports meet REAL ID requirements for domestic air travel.

The REAL ID Act requires driver's licenses to have certain security features to be accepted as identification at TSA checkpoints.

Kentucky has an extension for REAL ID enforcement, allowing Federal agencies to accept driver's licenses and identification cards from Kentucky at Federal facilities and nuclear power plants until October 10, 2017.

Click here for information on Indiana REAL ID

Make sure to get a new ID before then.

