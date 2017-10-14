You can turn your family into LEGO minifigures and it's kind of creepy

Screenshot of the @Freaky3dfaces twitter post

(ALLTHEMOMS.com)Have your children ever wanted to be Batman? The Hulk? Obi-Wan Kenobi? One of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles?

Now, their dreams can come true, albeit in miniature form.

Chris Lightfoot of Birmingham, U.K., developed the idea of using a 3D printer to make LEGO minifigure heads that are tailor-made to look like real people.

Every family member can now have a LEGO minifigure head. Pop it on Superman’s body. Or Iron Man’s. Or Darth Vader’s, if you are all about the dark side.

I can’t quite decide if this is super cool or a bit freaky, but my three LEGO-crazed boys added them to their Christmas lists.

Give them the gift of....them

Personalized minifigures would make a perfect stocking stuffer for your LEGO enthusiast. Funky3DFaces can get heads made in as soon as two weeks, plenty of time for the holidays.

Each head costs $33.17, Lightfoot said. You get one free when you purchase two.

Lightfoot formerly used this technology to design realistic cadavers for surgical practices.

“If you would have told me two and a half years ago that I would be speaking to AlltheMoms.com, about making LEGO figures, I would have never believed it,” Lightfoot said.

Perfect gift to make dreams come true

The inspiration for the tiny heads came from a parenting place: As anyone in a house with a LEGO fan knows, you find the things everywhere.

“You find them in your shoes, we find them all over the bathroom,” Lightfoot said.

One day, though, he said, “This little mini figure was looking at me over the top of the screen.”

He got the crazy idea to 3D print realistic minifigure heads.

He set out by doing full body scans. That developed into scanning photos they now send to the 3D printer. He first used his then 15-year-old son’s face.

Now, they’re ready to share with other LEGO-fanatic families.

What to know before you order

Somethings you need to know before you order yours.

► Not completely waterproof

► Not recommended for children under age 2

► No headwear offered yet

► No glasses can be worn in your photo

► Cannot be delivered to APO/FPO military addresses

► No pets can be done at this time

► Must complete order within 6 months, no refunds offered

The best piece of advice Lightfoot said, “get good photographs, evenly lit, not in the sun that will cast a shadow and use a flash.”

Be sure to submit your order before December 6 if you want them in time for Christmas.

Watch: Funky3DFaces makes LEGO mini figure heads from your photos

Watch: How it works

