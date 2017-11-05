US service member killed during operations in Afghanistan

Over 2000 American flags line the streets of McAdenville every Independence Day to honor veterans. (Photo: WCNC)

ABC News ) -- A U.S. service member was killed in Afghanistan on Saturday afternoon, officials said.

The service member, whose name has not yet been released, died as a result of wounds sustained during operations in the country's eastern, rural province of Logar, according to a press release from the U.S. military.

"We offer our deepest condolences to the family of our fallen brother," Gen. John Nicholson, commander, U.S. Forces-Afghanistan, said in a statement. "Despite this tragic event, we remain steadfast in our commitment to the Afghan people and to support them in our mutual fight against terrorism."

