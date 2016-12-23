U.S. abstains on U.N. vote to end Israeli settlements

Samantha Power, U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations (Photo: Bebeto Matthews, AP)

(USA TODAY) -- The U.S., in an unprecedented diplomatic rebuke of Israel, abstained Friday on a U.N. Security Council resolution demanding an end to Israeli settlements, allowing the highly charged measure to pass.

The resolution was approved 14-0 with the one abstention.

The measure demands that Israel "immediately and completely cease all settlement activities in the occupied Palestinian territory, including East Jerusalem." It declares the establishment of settlements by Israel has "no legal validity and constitutes a flagrant violation under international law."

The vote came one day after Egypt withdrew the resolution following the unprecedented intervention by president-elect Donald Trump.

Although Egypt pulled the measure Thursday, co-sponsors New Zealand, Malaysia, Venezuela and Senegal requested the vote take place Friday. To pass, it would need nine "aye" votes and no veto from a permanent council member — the United States, France, Russia, Britain or China.

In the past, the U.S. has vetoed a similar resolution, which Israel strongly opposes.

While the resolution does not call for sanctions on Israel, it amountgs to a high-profile rebuke of the Israeli government and could hamper Israel's negotiating position in future peace talks. Palestinians argue that the expansion of settlements on the disputed land makes a peace deal even less likely.

The initial resolution was withdrawn by Egypt following the intervention of Trump, in a rare personal involvement on a foreign policy issue by a president-in-waiting.

Trump spokesman Sean Spicer said the Republican president-elect spoke with Israeli Prime Ministger Benjamin Netanyahu and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi about the proposed Security Council action Thursday.

On Friday, Sisi's spokesman said the two leaders agreed to allow Trump's incoming administration a chance to take up the issue.

"During the call, they discussed regional affairs and developments in the Middle East, and in that context the draft resolution in front of the Security Council on Israeli settlement," said spokesman Alaa Yousef.

"The presidents agreed on the importance of affording the new U.S. administration the full chance to deal with all dimensions of the Palestinian case with a view of achieving a full and final settlement.

A senior Palestinian official, speaking anonymously according to protocol, said Egypt didn’t consult with the Palestinians about delaying the vote and it was a “complete shock” for them, AP reports. Egypt represents Arab states on the security council.

Egypt is the first Arab country to make peace with Israel, with whom it shares close security ties in a joint struggle against Islamic militants.

Trump, who does not take office until Jan. 20, issued a statement Thursday calling for a U.S. veto only hours before the initially scheduled vote. The White House has not commented on his actions.

Under international law, Israeli settlements — built on Palestinian land occupied by Israel — are considered to be illegal. Some 600,000 Israelis live in east Jerusalem and on the West Bank, which the Palestinians seek as part of a future independent state. Israel captured both areas in the 1967 Mideast war.

Israel argues the final status of the territories should be determined in any future talks on Palestinian statehood.

American officials indicated the Obama administration is prepared, through its abstention, to let the resolution pass Thursday in a sharp break with past U.S. diplomatic practice, the Associated Press reports.