Two-star Army general relieved from duty for alleged inappropriate contacts

American Flag (Photo: eabff, Getty ThinkStock, Custom)

ABC News ) -- The Army has relieved from duty a two-star general who allegedly sent inappropriate Facebook messages to the wife of an enlisted soldier under his command at a base in Camp Vicenza, Italy.

"Maj. Gen. Joseph Harrington was today relieved of his duties as the Commander of United States Army Africa / Southern European Task Force due to a loss of confidence in his ability to command,” said Col. Pat Seiber, an Army spokesman, in a statement.

“The Army has been investigating allegations related to Maj. Gen. Harrington's communications with the spouse of an enlisted Soldier; however, since the review of the investigation is still ongoing, we can provide no further comment at this time."

An Army official said Harrington allegedly sent inappropriate Facebook messages to the soldier's wife.

U.S. Army Africa, based at Camp Vicenza, Italy, is responsible for U.S. Army troops that are deployed to Africa for training and bilateral exercises.

Harrington has been reassigned to the staff of the Director of the Army at the Pentagon until the investigation is finished, said the official.

© 2017 ABC News