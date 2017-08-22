Thousands of ecstasy pills in the shape of Trump's head seized by German police

(Photo: Inside Edition, Custom)

INSIDE EDITION ) -- Thousands of ecstasy pills shaped like President Trump’s head have been seized by German police.

The 5,000 tabs have an estimated street value of $45,000, authorities said.

The pills feature the American president’s elaborate comb-over and his pursed lips. The contraband is the color of Cheetos.

The illegal drugs and a large amount of cash were found during a traffic stop in Lower Saxony, police said.

A 51-year-old man and his 17-year-old son were arrested after officers discovered the stash. They remain in custody, police said.

This is not the first time Trump ecstasy tablets have surfaced in Europe. Last month, British authorities said the carrot-colored tabs were being sold in the country and were popular at rave parties.

Cartoon characters are a favorite of drug manufacturers. Pills in the shape of Minions, Super Mario and Superman have popped up in several countries, as have tablets shaped like President Obama.

In January, Florida authorities seized more than 5,000 packets of heroin emblazoned with Trump’s face.

Inside Edition