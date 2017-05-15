Close Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman denies reports that Trump revealed classified information to se AP , WHAS 6:55 AM. EDT May 16, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST MOSCOW (AP) - Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman denies reports that Trump revealed classified information to senior officials. © 2017 Associated Press CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS Suspects ID'd in shooting death of Bardstown teen Community raises money for retired sportswriter Bullitt Co. mom gives birth on I-65 on Moither's Day Controversial art removed from 21c restaurant Teen Who Died Had Too Much Caffeine Duke Energy to hear public comments on coal ash ponds T.G. talks temps in upper 80's The Vault: The winding path of Kentucky Kingdom Police search for man who led them on chase Deadly shooting in Bardstown More Stories Trump says he has 'absolute right' to release… May 16, 2017, 7:57 a.m. Affordable Adventures: Cave City Area May 15, 2017, 6:00 a.m. Board likely to pick superintendent in meeting May 16 May 16, 2017, 4:38 a.m.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs