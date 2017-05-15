WHAS
Close
Weather Alert 8 weather alerts
Close

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman denies reports that Trump revealed classified information to se

AP , WHAS 6:55 AM. EDT May 16, 2017

MOSCOW (AP) - Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman denies reports that Trump revealed classified information to senior officials.

© 2017 Associated Press


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories