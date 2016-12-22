Reports: Berlin attack suspect Anis Amri shot dead in Italy

BERLIN — The Tunisian national sought in connection with the Berlin truck attack that killed 12 people and injured dozens has been shot dead in Italy, according to a media report.

Reuters reported that Anis Amri was killed in a shootout in Milan. The Italian news agency ANSA said that a man killed in Milan was Amri. The reports could not be independently verified by USA TODAY.

Amri was seen outside a mosque about eight hours after the assault and less than three miles from the Christmas market where the attack happened.

Images published late Thursday by German broadcaster RBB show Amri, 24, standing in front of a mosque in Berlin's Moabit area. The mosque is close to where investigators think the Polish-registered truck was hijacked before being driven into Breitscheidplatz. Police have not commented on the images, caught on closed-circuit television.

Authorities in Germany and across Europe are still searching for Amri, the prime suspect in Monday's attack in the German capital.

The images of Amri in Berlin came as police in western Germany said Friday they detained two Kosovo-born brothers on suspicion of planning to carry out an attack on a shopping mall in the town of Oberhausen. Police said there did not appear to be a connection to the Berlin attack.

German prosecutors said Amri's fingerprints were found on the truck that was deliberately driven into the market and Interior Minister Thomas de Maizière said it was highly likely he was the perpetrator. Amri's family in Tunisia has urged him to turn himself in so he can respond to allegations he may be involved in the attack.