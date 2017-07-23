Reed Apollo

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
State suspends $18-million tax incentives for Ark Encounter after 'breach of contract'
-
Morning weather forecast 7/13/2017
-
Mexico resort drowning death a mystery for Wisconsin family
-
Eight dead, dozens injured in hot semi trailer found at S.A. Walmart
-
Look ahead at Eclipseville
-
First Alert StormTeam: Sunday Outlook
-
Galopalooza Horse stolen in New Albany, Ind.
-
Protesters gather one day after 'buffer zone' issued at abortion clinic
-
Family makes emotional plea for justice 60 days after child's death
-
Dozens of people found in semi trailer at SW-side Walmart
More Stories
-
Family still pleading for justice in 7-year-old's deathJul 22, 2017, 10:53 p.m.
-
Eight hamburgers to celebrate Louisville Burger WeekJul 23, 2017, 12:38 p.m.
-
NASCAR at Indianapolis: 2017 Brickyard 400 start…Jul 23, 2017, 7:39 a.m.