Police looking at 'network' in Manchester attack, officer among those killed

(ABC NEWS) -- Authorities in Manchester, England, are investigating a network that may have played a role in the deadly attack at Manchester Arena on Monday night.

"This is clearly a network that we are investigating, and extensive activity is taking place across Greater Manchester as we speak," Chief Constable Ian Hopkins of the Greater Manchester Police said today.

Four arrests have been made in connection with the attack at the Ariana Grande concert. Twenty-two people have died, including one police officer.

On Tuesday, U.K. Prime Minister Theresa May raised the country's threat level to critical — the highest of the United Kingdom's five threat levels — indicating that another attack may be imminent.

Investigators on Tuesday identified 22-year-old Salman Abedi as the suspected suicide bomber. He died at the scene.

ISIS has claimed responsibility for the bombing.

Officials said that 119 people went to hospitals after the bombing, 64 of them are being treated and 20 of those are in critical condition.

Saffie-Rose Roussos, 8, is the youngest known person who died from the attack. She was separated from her mother and sister, who were among the wounded, police said.

The mother of 15-year-old Olivia Campbell confirmed on Facebook that her daughter was among those killed.

Runshaw College in Lancashire confirmed on its Facebook page that 18-year-old student Georgina Bethany Callander died from the attack.

Lisa Lees, a 43-year-old mother and grandmother, was confirmed to be among the dead by her daughter, Lauren Ashleigh Lees.

"My mum was an amazing lady and wife," her daughter said in a statement. "We will pull together as a family and help each other through the darkness."

On Wednesday police in London said that the public should expect to "see more armed officers" patrolling the streets in response to the elevated terrorist threat levels.

"The public will see more armed officers, working alongside their neighborhood and specialist colleagues on proactive operations and targeted patrols, both on foot and in vehicles," the Metropolitan Police Service said in a statement. It added that it will "continually change" the number of officers deployed as well as their posts and tactics in an attempt to avoid predictability.

"The reality is that we must be prepared to be able to respond to and deal with armed and deadly attackers, so we must be in a position to respond with firearms officers who will use force to stop those attackers in their aim," Metropolitan Police Service Commander Jane Connors said in the statement. "That is why is we have increased the number of firearms who are on duty, both out walking and in roaming patrols, at fixed points and carrying out a range of operations."

Amid the security developments, the U.K. Ministry of Defense announced that the Changing the Guard ceremony at Buckingham Palace has been canceled for Wednesday in order to allow police officers to be redeployed.

