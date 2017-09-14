North Korea launches missile over Japanese airspace: Report

North Korea launches unidentified missile into Japanese air space (Photo: Splah news via ABC)

(ABC NEWS) -- For the second time in a month, North Korea has launched a missile over Japanese airspace.

Japan's public broadcasting network NHK reported that the missile passed over Japanese airspace near Hokkaido, the same prefecture under which a KN-17 intermediate-range missile travelled on August 28, and ultimately landed in the Pacific Ocean.

Citing South Korean military, NHK reported that the missile traveled up 770 km (478 miles) high, and traveled for about 3,700 km (2,300 miles).

NHK ran an urgent on-air alert warning the populations of 12 prefectures in the country's north early Friday morning local time. The network reported that the launch seemed to have occurred at 6:57 a.m. in Japan and entered the country's airspace seven minutes later.

NHK added that there was no attempt to shoot down the missile that exited Japan's airspace after two minutes and landed in the ocean at 7:16 a.m.

The tweet below from NHK says that the missile passed over Japanese airspace.

Shortly after the launch, South Korean president Moon Jae-in called an urgent national security council meeting, according to that country's Yonhap news agency.

The launch is the 14th missile test conducted by North Korea in 2017. On September 3, North Korea said it tested a hydrogen bomb, leading to sanctions being passed against the country by the United Nations Security Council on Tuesday.

Matthew Galat, an American living in Japan, posted a video to Facebook in which warning sirens are heard in the background.

