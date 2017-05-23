Manchester police make three more arrests over pop concert bombing

(AP)--Police in Manchester say they have arrested three more men in connection with the suicide bombing at a pop concert that killed 22 people.
They said Wednesday the arrests had been made in the south of the city, where a day earlier a 23-year-old man was also arrested and a number of homes were searched.
Police are trying to establish if bomber Salman Abedi acted alone or whether there could be a risk of further attacks.
© 2017 Associated Press
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs