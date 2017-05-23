Manchester attacker identified as 22-year-old Salman Abedi: Police

Scene of the Manchester incident (Photo: Getty Images)

(ABC NEWS) -- The man suspected of carrying out an attack at an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester, England, Monday that killed 22 people and injured 59 others was identified as 22-year-old Salman Abedi, police said today.

Abedi died at the scene after using an improvised explosive device, officials said. Police are still trying to determine if he acted alone or was part of a group.

Greater Manchester Police said earlier that a 23-year-old man was arrested in South Manchester in connection with the attack.

ISIS has claimed responsibility for the explosion. In a statement translated from Arabic, ISIS said that a "soldier of the caliphate" placed explosives at a gathering of "crusaders" — meaning Christians — at the Manchester Arena. The statement said about 30 people were killed and about 70 more were wounded.

The explosion is being treated as a terrorist attack, and U.K. Prime Minister Theresa May said the threat level remains at severe, meaning the government considers another attack highly likely. The severe level is the second highest of five, with critical the highest.

Police also said authorities executed two warrants as a part of the investigation: one in the Whalley Range district of Manchester and one in the Manchester suburb of Fallowfield, where a controlled explosion took place.

Greater Manchester Police said officers were called to the Manchester Arena just before 10:35 p.m. local time on Monday. The explosion happened near the arena's foyer after the concert, according to witnesses, who reported hearing a bang as they exited.

The venue holds about 21,000 people and is one of Europe's largest indoor arenas, according to its website. The arena is connected to the Manchester Victoria Station, the city's second-largest train station.

An 8-year-old girl named Saffie Rose Roussos is among those killed.

Twelve children under the age of 16 were seriously injured, officials said.

"We struggle to comprehend the warped and twisted mind that sees a room packed with young children not as a scene to cherish but as an opportunity for carnage," May said Tuesday.

Greater Manchester Police are requesting dashcam footage from "anyone who was in Manchester city centre" between 8 p.m. and 11 p.m. Monday night as part of their investigation.

ABC News' Mike Levine and Lena Masri contributed to this report.

© 2017 ABC News